Analysts Set The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Target Price at $38.75

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RMR shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut The RMR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

RMR opened at $27.95 on Friday. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $880.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.60.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The RMR Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 206,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

