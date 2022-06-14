Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

Shares of NLY opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

