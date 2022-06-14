ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $339.00 to $320.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ANSYS traded as low as $229.39 and last traded at $231.89, with a volume of 7072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.87.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.60.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in ANSYS by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $846,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $5,045,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.