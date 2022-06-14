Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. Sells 6,328 Shares of Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
ANTM opened at $462.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $502.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.64. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Anthem by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.57.
About Anthem (Get Rating)
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
