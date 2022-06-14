Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. Sells 6,328 Shares of Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ANTM opened at $462.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $502.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.64. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Anthem by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.57.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.