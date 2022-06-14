Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ACKAY stock opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6264 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

About Arçelik Anonim Sirketi

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. It offers top and front door washing machines, horizontal and vertical deep freezers, split air conditioners, microwave ovens, water dispensers, cooking appliances, washing machines, dishwashers, coolers, gas and/or electric cookers, refrigerators, coffee machines, laundry and washer-dryers, hoods, and built-in cooking products.

