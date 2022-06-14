Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ADM opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

