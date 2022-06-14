Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Up 58.7% in May

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,200 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the May 15th total of 2,735,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,356.3 days.
ARZGF stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.12.
About Assicurazioni Generali (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assicurazioni Generali (ARZGF)
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.