AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,480 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several analysts have commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Shares of T stock opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.