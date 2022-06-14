Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Update

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the May 15th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Augusta Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of AUGG stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. Augusta Gold has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.94.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

