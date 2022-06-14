Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,517,200 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the May 15th total of 8,532,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.65 to C$0.40 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWTF opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

