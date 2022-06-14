Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 10,350 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $14,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $90,879,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,804,000 after buying an additional 572,929 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $35,187,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,373,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,743,000 after acquiring an additional 340,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $83.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

