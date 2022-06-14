Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 20,920 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,920 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Corteva were worth $12,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 690,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,656,000 after buying an additional 246,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 439.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 59,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 48,610 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CTVA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Vertical Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Corteva stock opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $64.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

