Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 2,355 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.46. The company has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

