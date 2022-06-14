Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 11,995 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 262.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $10,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $244.01 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.67 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.70.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

