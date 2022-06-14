Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 1,991 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

