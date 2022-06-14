Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $25,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.59.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.