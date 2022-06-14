Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Anthem were worth $34,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $462.89 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The company has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.57.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

