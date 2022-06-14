Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,065 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $39,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 94,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68. The stock has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

