Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $16.68 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,620 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $16,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 307.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 102.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $105,078,000 after purchasing an additional 131,611 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $278.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.06. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $339.00 to $303.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.42.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

