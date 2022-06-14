Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $9.73 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1,493.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,686 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $70.45 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on OTIS. Barclays raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

