Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,432 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 104,551 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $635,212,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449,743 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $71,179,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975,988 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $86,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,704 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 581.8% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,638,302 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $68,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,002 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

