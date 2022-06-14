Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 156.1% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 252,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 33,765 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.45.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

