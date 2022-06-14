Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 905,765 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 667,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 905,765 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $32,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.61. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

