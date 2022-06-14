Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Update

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the May 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 103.0 days.

Shares of BYCBF stock opened at $2,112.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,286.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,308.13. Barry Callebaut has a 52 week low of $2,112.70 and a 52 week high of $2,600.00.

Separately, Baader Bank lowered shares of Barry Callebaut to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets. It also offers cocoa powder, chocolate drinks, cappuccions, dessert drinks, dairy and non-dairy products, tea, and coffee.

