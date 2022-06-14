Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 1,491 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 474.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG opened at $194.97 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.76 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.41.

Intuitive Surgical Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.