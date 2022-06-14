Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,450 ($41.87) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KWS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,300 ($40.05) to GBX 3,150 ($38.23) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keywords Studios currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,275 ($39.75).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

LON KWS opened at GBX 2,320 ($28.16) on Friday. Keywords Studios has a one year low of GBX 1,950 ($23.67) and a one year high of GBX 3,366 ($40.85). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,373.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,461.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. This is an increase from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.70. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.02%.

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Ross King Graham acquired 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($26.50) per share, with a total value of £99,479.31 ($120,741.97). Also, insider Jon Hauck sold 266 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,278 ($27.65), for a total transaction of £6,059.48 ($7,354.63).

Keywords Studios Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.