BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Up 48.9% in May

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 624,100 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the May 15th total of 419,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BIMI International Medical by 521.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 139,962 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BIMI International Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in BIMI International Medical by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 28,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC increased its position in BIMI International Medical by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 274,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 208,197 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIMI opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. BIMI International Medical has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.

BIMI International Medical ( NASDAQ:BIMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter. BIMI International Medical had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 114.90%.

BIMI International Medical Company Profile

BIMI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It offers prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, health foods, and sundry products, as well as traditional Chinese medicines, personal and family care products, and miscellaneous items under the Lijiantang Pharmacy brand name.

