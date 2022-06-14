BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $146.00 to $70.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical traded as low as $71.52 and last traded at $71.71, with a volume of 17485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.08.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.46.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $501,229.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $836,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,024,677.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,639 shares of company stock worth $9,225,134. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 399.50, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.