BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) Insider Louise Nash Purchases 1,800 Shares

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Rating) insider Louise Nash acquired 1,800 shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 594 ($7.21) per share, for a total transaction of £10,692 ($12,977.30).

Shares of LON THRG opened at GBX 568 ($6.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £582.85 million and a PE ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 643.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 770.12. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 543 ($6.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,046 ($12.70).

Get BlackRock Throgmorton Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.