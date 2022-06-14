BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) Insider Louise Nash Purchases 1,800 Shares

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Rating) insider Louise Nash acquired 1,800 shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 594 ($7.21) per share, for a total transaction of £10,692 ($12,977.30).
Shares of LON THRG opened at GBX 568 ($6.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £582.85 million and a PE ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 643.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 770.12. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 543 ($6.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,046 ($12.70).
About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (Get Rating)
See Also
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.