Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $55,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 967 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $29,609.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,349 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $41,319.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,141 shares of company stock valued at $344,254. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.34 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 54.55%. The business had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

