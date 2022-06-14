bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives $12.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLUE. Barclays decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 72.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,151,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,581 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,204,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $4,559,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth about $15,336,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 252.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 916,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 656,805 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $305.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.64. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,183.15% and a negative return on equity of 111.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

