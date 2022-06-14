Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF) Insider John Scott Sells 30,876 Shares

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) insider John Scott sold 30,876 shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £40,138.80 ($48,718.05).

Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock opened at GBX 132 ($1.60) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 132.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 127.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £654.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10. Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 116.60 ($1.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 138.50 ($1.68).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a GBX 2.03 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

