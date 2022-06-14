Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $10.80 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,640 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in Walmart by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 286.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

Shares of WMT opened at $119.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.06 and a 200 day moving average of $141.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

