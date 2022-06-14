Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $12.41 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $169.69 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.20. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $370.10.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

