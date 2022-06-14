Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $9.53 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in NIKE by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,597,589 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 115,760 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 81,620 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.44 and a 200-day moving average of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $173.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.85.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

