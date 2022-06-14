Boston Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $202.99 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.85 and its 200-day moving average is $225.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $284.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

