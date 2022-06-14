Boston Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.43.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $647.21 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $593.50 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $670.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $839.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $920.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

