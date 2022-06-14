Boston Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $319.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $311.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.63. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

