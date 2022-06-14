Boston Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,633,000 after acquiring an additional 457,386 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,486 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $91.95 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.71. The company has a market capitalization of $136.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

