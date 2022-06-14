Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,706 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,624 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,503,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Intel by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Intel by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,776,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $451,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

