Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,264 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,314 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after buying an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after buying an additional 88,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 288.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,694,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,135,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,135,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 142,560 shares of company stock valued at $36,674,489 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $156.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

