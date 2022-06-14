Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 480 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $11,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $113.30 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $177.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.30 and a 200-day moving average of $142.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.49.

About PPG Industries (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.