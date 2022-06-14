Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 6,896 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $13,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GVI. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of BATS:GVI opened at $103.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.93.

