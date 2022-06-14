Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 7,321 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,321 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.32. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.88 and a twelve month high of $54.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

