Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 74,215 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,215 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

