BP (LON:BP) Price Target Raised to GBX 510

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.07) to GBX 510 ($6.19) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.46) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.50) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.55) price objective (up previously from GBX 490 ($5.95)) on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 516.88 ($6.27).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 426.30 ($5.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 410.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 382.52. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 456 ($5.53).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. BP’s payout ratio is currently -24.39%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £367.36 ($445.88). Also, insider Bernard Looney acquired 77 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 405 ($4.92) per share, with a total value of £311.85 ($378.50). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 254 shares of company stock worth $105,066.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

