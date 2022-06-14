Brokerages Set Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Target Price at $50.17

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AGGZF shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Shares of AGGZF stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $34.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1166 per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

About Ag Growth International (Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.