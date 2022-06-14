Brokerages Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Target Price at $481.67

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $481.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 560 ($6.80) to GBX 385 ($4.67) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 630 ($7.65) to GBX 460 ($5.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

