Brokerages Set BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Price Target at $18.17

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BRC in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial began coverage on BRC in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BRCC opened at $7.84 on Friday. BRC has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

