Brokerages Set Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) PT at $94.00

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

CPYYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 140 ($1.70) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 95 ($1.15) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. Centrica has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $4.48.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

